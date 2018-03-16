2 Homeward Lane

房产描述

Stunning East Lake Estate. A must-see to grasp the full extent of the solid construction, eloquent design, and custom detail inside and out. Its compelling style is immediately apparent in the soaring ceiling heights - between 12 and 16 feet - with massive windows, light, views and charm running through the expanse of the open floor plan design. All door frames are oversized in height, with custom solid wood doors. There is barn wood and beam detail throughout the house, wide-plank pine flooring, and cedar-shake shingles from roof to ground. This house was framed with 2 x 8s, so all walls and doorways are twice as thick, and double insulated. The frame was hurricane braced, and all windows and doors are double paned and high-end Marvins, with a true eyebrow window in the master suite. Located above the flood zone, while paired with radiant heat in the basement, this home is dry, and certified as a Triple-A Construction. Located a mere 500 feet (or so) from the quiet end of Montauk Harbor, this home has water views from virtually every room and sunsets every night. The house is immaculately maintained, and turnkey. All luxuries are represented, with central air conditioning, central vacuum, built-in sound system and BOSE speakers throughout, sparkling fresh well water, ceiling fans and three covered porches. The master suite has a breathtaking view of the Harbor, two custom walk-in closets, double sinks, a walk-in shower with rain head, and an open-air Juliette porch. The house offers an in-law suite as well, with its own bathroom and entrance. No detail was forgotten outside, either. The one acre property has in-ground irrigation, stepping stone pathways, charming garden beds, and mature trees which offer lush privacy on the grounds. There is a 16' x 44' saltwater gunite lap pool with a lazy bench running down the length of the pool overlooking the harbor. A lovely two story, two-car garage, an outdoor hot shower, and a fully fenced-in property tops off this listing. The home offers 5,129+/- sq. ft. of living space, with five bedrooms, four baths (two full and two half) and many extra features including a service entry, a walk-in butler's pantry, three custom Montauk stone fireplaces, mudroom entry, den, laundry room, a grand staircase, sitting room landing, huge recreational room, and generous closets and storage.