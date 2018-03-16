高端地产新闻
在售 - Madison Boro, NJ, United States - ¥9,345,010
Madison Boro, NJ, 07940 - United States

33 Green Village Rd Unit 3301

约¥9,345,010
原货币价格 $1,475,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2729
    平方英尺 (1.03 英亩)

房产描述

Welcome to Madison Place! Beautiful luxurious condominiums with ultimate convenience to Madison's picturesque downtown. Within minutes, you can be at your favorite coffee shop, restaurant or boutique or on the train with a direct line to Manhattan.Madison Place will feature finely-crafted 1, 2 and 3 bedroom condominiums. These stylish homes are adorned with the amenities and features that today's buyers desire and expect in a maintenance-free, luxury lifestyle. State-of-the-art appliances, beautiful flooring and upscale finishes are what truly distinguish Madison Place.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 3430900

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jimmy Mattina
9732298368

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
