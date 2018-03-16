高端地产新闻
在售 - Woodcliff Lake, NJ, United States - ¥6,956,488
Woodcliff Lake, NJ, 07677 - United States

15 Mulholland Drive

约¥6,956,488
原货币价格 $1,098,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

This home will remind you of the house in Miracle of 34th Street! Must see this stunning custom built home, Priced to sell fast. A world of extravagance & beauty await you in this young Colonial with many high quality upgrades (build in 2006)). Located in young unbelievable sought after neighborhood. Gracious 2 story open Entry Foyer, Living Room with wood floors. Formal Dining Room. Huge Gourmet eat in Kitchen with granite counters, Office/library with built-ins can easily be converted to a bedroom, butlers pantry. Mud room. The Fabulous Master suite offers sitting room/nursery, dressing room with sink & luxurious Master Bath with Jacuzzi. Two more bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. Guest suite with bath. High ceilings, Hugh basement with high ceiling with gas full house generator. 3 car garage, 2nd stair case, balcony & lots of space for kids to play in the expanded flat yard & so much more! Approx sq ft of home is 4640 per owner.A True GEM!

MLS ID: 1744936

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Ghada Abbasi
2014932969

