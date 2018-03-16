4571 Camino Del Mirasol

This is a gorgeous corner lot move-in ready showcase home. Set on approximately acre, this 3,300+/- square foot home lives and looks like something out of a dream home magazine. Its fabulously designed with an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, walnut floors, Pella windows, solar panels and 2-zone central A/C. Grand manor curb appeal and majestic mountain views encompasses this 4 bedroom, 2 bath Mountain View school district home featuring formal living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, chefs kitchen including travertine floors, Subzero refrigerator, 6-burner Wolf gas range, center island, granite countertops, kitchen dining area & breakfast bar. The cozy family room has gas fireplace, doors leading to outside patio and barbecuing area. The luxurious upstairs master suite has an exquisitely remodeled master bath, outside balcony/deck with amazing mountains views. Abundance of storage throughout the home, attached 2 car garage with electric vehicle charging station and utility shed in backyard. This is the ideal home for the most discerning buyer.



