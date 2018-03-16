高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Santa Barbara, CA, United States - ¥11,714,524
Santa Barbara, CA, 93110 - United States

4571 Camino Del Mirasol

约¥11,714,524
原货币价格 $1,849,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3343
    平方英尺 (0.46 英亩)

房产描述

This is a gorgeous corner lot move-in ready showcase home. Set on approximately acre, this 3,300+/- square foot home lives and looks like something out of a dream home magazine. Its fabulously designed with an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, walnut floors, Pella windows, solar panels and 2-zone central A/C. Grand manor curb appeal and majestic mountain views encompasses this 4 bedroom, 2 bath Mountain View school district home featuring formal living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, chefs kitchen including travertine floors, Subzero refrigerator, 6-burner Wolf gas range, center island, granite countertops, kitchen dining area & breakfast bar. The cozy family room has gas fireplace, doors leading to outside patio and barbecuing area. The luxurious upstairs master suite has an exquisitely remodeled master bath, outside balcony/deck with amazing mountains views. Abundance of storage throughout the home, attached 2 car garage with electric vehicle charging station and utility shed in backyard. This is the ideal home for the most discerning buyer.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-3701

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Sandy Lipowski
8059695005

周边设施

周边设施
_