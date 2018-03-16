315 S Lake Dr Unit 5-c

Enjoy spectacular views from every room of this fully renovated 2,295 square foot apartment. Offering high ceilings and an open floor plan, its sophisticated design has a light and airy feel with 67 feet of continuous windows overlooking the Intracoastal and Palm Beach all the way to the Southern bridge. The front door and service door are both hurricane impact solid glass which showcase views to the northeast overlooking the Four Arts. Details include French Oak wide plank flooring throughout with limestone on the enclosed terrace, all ceiling and door heights have been raised and oversized casing, crown and baseboard were added. The guest bedroom, currently being used as a study, is paneled in French Oak with beautiful built-ins and has an ensuite bath. The spacious master bedroom has amThe spacious master bedroom has ample closet space and an en-suite bath with his and her sinks.Located in a prime in town location, The Southlake is a dog friendly, full service building with full time manager, doorman, service staff, covered parking and pool. The maintenance fee includes electricity, digital cable, air conditioning units and maintenance.



