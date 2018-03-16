高端地产新闻
在售 - Greenwich, CT, United States - ¥17,074,442
Greenwich, CT, 06830 - United States

15 Idar Court

约¥17,074,442
原货币价格 $2,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3800
    平方英尺 (0.12 英亩)

房产描述

This amazing, beautifully crafted new construction single family home has just been completed and is located on a peaceful in-town cul-de-sac that is just a sidewalk away from the train and everything that the down town Greenwich lifestyle has to offer. This home features high ceilings throughout, detailed moldings, a stunning gourmet kitchen, two family rooms and a luxurious master bedroom suite. The square footage of 3,455 does not include the garage which would bring the total to 4,080 according to the architect.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 101553

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Steve Archino
2036183144

