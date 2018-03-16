高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Boca Raton, FL, United States - ¥10,010,248
Boca Raton, FL, 33432 - United States

1400 S Ocean Boulevard, Unit #n-802

约¥10,010,248
原货币价格 $1,580,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2792
    平方英尺

房产描述

The ocean views are breathtaking from this fantastic 3 bedroom, 8th floor, Addison On The Ocean residence. The sunsets are stunning over the city views to the west. This light & bright unit features large 40'' marble flooring, new carpeting in the bedrooms & fresh paint. Entertain on your seaside balcony or at your own fabulous wet bar! This extravagant full service building features only the finest amenities; 2 resort style oceanfront pools w/ patio bars; state of the art fitness center w/ ocean views; 4 separate men's & women's saunas & steam rooms; 2 grand social rooms available by reservation; a gorgeous restaurant that serves breakfast/lunch daily & has a full bar; handsome billiard room & library; oceanfront cabanas; concierge, on-site maintenance & manager; valet & 24hr securit

MLS ID: RX-10381902

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Mark Hansen
5613473441

