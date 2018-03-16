1400 S Ocean Boulevard, Unit #n-802

The ocean views are breathtaking from this fantastic 3 bedroom, 8th floor, Addison On The Ocean residence. The sunsets are stunning over the city views to the west. This light & bright unit features large 40'' marble flooring, new carpeting in the bedrooms & fresh paint. Entertain on your seaside balcony or at your own fabulous wet bar! This extravagant full service building features only the finest amenities; 2 resort style oceanfront pools w/ patio bars; state of the art fitness center w/ ocean views; 4 separate men's & women's saunas & steam rooms; 2 grand social rooms available by reservation; a gorgeous restaurant that serves breakfast/lunch daily & has a full bar; handsome billiard room & library; oceanfront cabanas; concierge, on-site maintenance & manager; valet & 24hr securit



