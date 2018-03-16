421 Ridge Ct

Enter into this fabulous coastal, bright and open home and feel instantly at home. With 4 Bedrooms + Den and 3.5 Bathrooms this home offers wonderful space for family and friends. Completely renovated home and freshly updated you will find fabulous upgrades everywhere. Inviting great room with fireplace, dining room, and open kitchen awaits you in this much-desired floorplan. The kitchen is all top end with Bosch Dishwasher, microwave and wall oven, Wolfe gas stove, and Sub Zero refrigerator. Prepare delicious meals with ample room on counters and lots of cabinets to put away all your kitchen supplies. There is room for all with the comfortable guest bedrooms. Master suite is upstairs with a terrific lushly landscaped view. Relax your afternoons away in the fabulous pool and lanai area. This home has it all and is priced with the astute buyer in mind.



