11545 Waterstone Loop Dr

Exquisite Silliman custom estate on a nearly 1.6 acre conservation home-site,with direct views of Lake Butler,of the world renowned Butler Chain of Lakes in Windermere.Designed with a theme of elegance and opulence redefined, this home offers 5 complete en suites,media room,walk in wardrobe off master suite and a full guest suite separate of the main living quarters.Upon entry through the custom iron/glass Cantera doors,your senses are embraced by the dramatic 30 ft ceilings and grand staircase.With interiors professionally designed by a leading interior firm,the Christian Laroque wall coverings and extensive custom lighting create a signature European feel as you transition into the main Grand Salon.Premium ceramic plank tile flooring throughout the ground level.Gourmet, state of the art kitchen with two separate oversized islands, waterfall edge exotic stone countertops, and concealed walk through pantry.If cooking like a world class chef is your dream, this space is fully equipped with top of the line appliances, including Miele,Uline,and Gaggenau brands.Media room boasts stadium seating with 8 king chairs.With custom designed bar and exotic stone 3inch counters with waterfall edge, the space is perfect for entertaining.When you have your next catered event,the bar area is equipped with upright built in wine cooler,two mini fridges,ice maker and Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawer.Two sided gas fireplace separating Grand Salon and formal sitting,no touch has been overlooked,the ultimate entertainment home.



