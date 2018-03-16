3216 Huntington

Exquisite and Privately Situated With Expansive Views Of The Golf Course and Beyond, This 3 Bed 3 Bath Plus An Office/Den, Additional Bonus Area Upstairs Which Can Be Converted Into A 4Th Bedroom Features A Light and Open Floor Plan Which Brings The Outside In. Large Master Bedroom Downstairs~ Walk-In-Closets~Upgraded Baths With Onyx~ Volume Ceilings~State Of The Art Fully Equipped European Kitchen With 5 Burner Wolf Gas Range~Fully Equipped Bar Area With Wine Cooler~ Beautiful Heated Pool/Spa/Patio/Bbq Setting With Plenty Of Room For Outdoor Entertaining~3 Car Garage~Crown Moldings~ Plenty Of Storage Area~Water Softener~Gated Community~ Home Offers Stunning Details! A Great Place To Call Home! A Must See!!



