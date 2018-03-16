高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Weston, FL, United States - ¥7,533,028
免费询盘

Weston, FL, 33332 - United States

3216 Huntington

约¥7,533,028
原货币价格 $1,189,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 4463
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exquisite and Privately Situated With Expansive Views Of The Golf Course and Beyond, This 3 Bed 3 Bath Plus An Office/Den, Additional Bonus Area Upstairs Which Can Be Converted Into A 4Th Bedroom Features A Light and Open Floor Plan Which Brings The Outside In. Large Master Bedroom Downstairs~ Walk-In-Closets~Upgraded Baths With Onyx~ Volume Ceilings~State Of The Art Fully Equipped European Kitchen With 5 Burner Wolf Gas Range~Fully Equipped Bar Area With Wine Cooler~ Beautiful Heated Pool/Spa/Patio/Bbq Setting With Plenty Of Room For Outdoor Entertaining~3 Car Garage~Crown Moldings~ Plenty Of Storage Area~Water Softener~Gated Community~ Home Offers Stunning Details! A Great Place To Call Home! A Must See!!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10372376

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Anita Lamberti PA
9548299305

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Anita Lamberti PA
9548299305

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_