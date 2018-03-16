3701 Ne 28th Ave

Bring your mega yacht to this deep water home point lot with NO FIXED BRIDGES in Venetian Isles! As you enter this lovely waterfront residence you are greeted by a soaring ceiling, grand fireplace & enormous great room which overlooks the heated pool & the canal.The owner has spared no expense in detail to this home. S/S appliances, granite counter tops, marble flooring,2 fireplaces (electric downstairs, wood upstairs), captains quarters, etc. One of the TWO lavish master suites opens to a spacious balcony on the 2nd floor overlooking the pool and the canal, the other master suite on the first floor has french doors that open up to the tropical oasis in the backyard. Bring your most notable buyers, they will love the uniqueness.This is truly a "Boaters Dream Home"!



