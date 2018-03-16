高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Lighthouse Point, FL, United States - ¥11,720,860
免费询盘

Lighthouse Point, FL, 33064 - United States

3701 Ne 28th Ave

约¥11,720,860
原货币价格 $1,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6136
    平方英尺

房产描述

Bring your mega yacht to this deep water home point lot with NO FIXED BRIDGES in Venetian Isles! As you enter this lovely waterfront residence you are greeted by a soaring ceiling, grand fireplace & enormous great room which overlooks the heated pool & the canal.The owner has spared no expense in detail to this home. S/S appliances, granite counter tops, marble flooring,2 fireplaces (electric downstairs, wood upstairs), captains quarters, etc. One of the TWO lavish master suites opens to a spacious balcony on the 2nd floor overlooking the pool and the canal, the other master suite on the first floor has french doors that open up to the tropical oasis in the backyard. Bring your most notable buyers, they will love the uniqueness.This is truly a "Boaters Dream Home"!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10367353

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jonathan Keith
9547099742

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jonathan Keith
9547099742

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_