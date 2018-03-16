35 Tide Watch

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 5 br, 6.5 ba ocean view estate set in the prestigious gated enclave of Crystal Cove. The design is a departure from the conventional Newport Coast residence with vibrant designer finishes, rich textures, and artful wall coverings. Nearly every room of the home opens to a patio, terrace, or balcony fostering the indoor-outdoor lifestyle and cool ocean breezes throughout. Exquisite interiors include a first floor ensuite, office, formal living and dining areas, and a family/ media room that opens to the sun room embellished with Bisazza tiling and copper-framed windows and doors. The backyard delivers a swanky setting for entertaining with an outdoor lounge area, fireplace, BBQ, putting green, full bath, and spectacular 360-degree infinity edge pool/spa with tree island for water on water views. Host to an oversized island, professional grade appliances, and separate utility room, the kitchen completes the first level. The upper level is equally impressive encompassing a sitting room with lavish fabric draping, a living area, and 3 secondary ensuite bedrooms. A master suite of the highest caliber showcases a circular reading alcove with fireplace, private ocean view terrace, dual walk-in closets, and soaking tub. Additional highlights of the estate include a meditation citrus grove, calacatta gold marble floors, an audio system in the main living areas and backyard, and access Crystal Cove resident amenities.



