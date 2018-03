VALUE PRIMARILY IN THE LAND. HUGE FLAT LOT. Total lot size over 32,000 sqft with approximately 180 frontage and 180 depth (180 X 180) per assessor records. Located in the desirable city of Monrovia, north of the 210 freeway. Existing house is 2,736 sqft per assessor records. PERFECT FOR A BUILDER OR INVESTOR! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!



> View additional property information and more photos