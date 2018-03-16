135 Peakham Rd

Privately sited on 7+ acres and conveniently located, this impressive and inviting home offers an oasis of calm with easy gathering spaces inside and out. Enjoy a brilliantly laid out floor plan, featuring 9 ft. ceilings, oversized windows, rich millwork, gleaming hardwood floors and built-ins throughout. From the formal living & dining room to relaxed well appointed family room w/fp, brilliant office & lower level theater & game rooms. In this home there is a space for everyone to relax and enjoy. The expansive kitchen with sun-filled breakfast area offers a large center island, premium appliances, rich maple cabinetry and plentiful granite countertops. The second floor is complete with 5 spacious BR's including master suite with lux bath, large closet and sitting room. This property is beautifully landscaped with spacious patio, in ground pool with perfect gazebo surrounded by scenic wooded privacy. A gorgeous setting nearby to town amenities and commuting routes.



> View additional property information and more photos