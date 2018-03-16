高端地产新闻
在售 - Sudbury, MA, United States - ¥7,761,110
免费询盘

Sudbury, MA, 01776 - United States

135 Peakham Rd

约¥7,761,110
原货币价格 $1,225,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5644
    平方英尺 (7.15 英亩)

房产描述

Privately sited on 7+ acres and conveniently located, this impressive and inviting home offers an oasis of calm with easy gathering spaces inside and out. Enjoy a brilliantly laid out floor plan, featuring 9 ft. ceilings, oversized windows, rich millwork, gleaming hardwood floors and built-ins throughout. From the formal living & dining room to relaxed well appointed family room w/fp, brilliant office & lower level theater & game rooms. In this home there is a space for everyone to relax and enjoy. The expansive kitchen with sun-filled breakfast area offers a large center island, premium appliances, rich maple cabinetry and plentiful granite countertops. The second floor is complete with 5 spacious BR's including master suite with lux bath, large closet and sitting room. This property is beautifully landscaped with spacious patio, in ground pool with perfect gazebo surrounded by scenic wooded privacy. A gorgeous setting nearby to town amenities and commuting routes.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 72255505

联系方式

联系方式

