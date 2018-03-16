135 South Park Avenue

Reimagined To The Highest Of Standards, This All Stone Home in One Of The Most Prestigious Locations in Town Is Spectacular! The Frml Living Rm W/Hardwood Floor, Fireplace & Gorgeous Light Fixtures Is Perfect For Elegant Entertaining. The Sophisticated Dining Rm Has Been Fashioned To Host Memorable Events With Its Glamorous Light Fixture & Multitude Of Windows. Suited To The Best Of Chefs, The Kitchen Has White Cabinetry, Quartzite Counters, Subzero & Wolf, Island W/Brkfst Bar & Sunny Brkfst Rm W/Amazing Views Of The Yard. The Family Rm Is Dressed in A Coffered Ceiling, Cstm Built-Ins Flanking The Fireplace & French Doors. Working At Home Is Great in The 1St Flr Richly Paneled Office. The Lavish Mbr Suite W/Lux Bath Provides A Relaxing Retreat. Ll Playground W/Rec Rm, Media Rm, Pub Bar, Temperature Controlled Wine Cellar, Exc Rm & Full Bath. The Exquisite Grounds Feature A Bluestone Patio W/A Floating Fireplace, Pergola & Lush Landscaping. 3 Car Att Garage. Walk To Town, Train & School



