在售 - Hinsdale, IL, United States - ¥20,901,144
Hinsdale, IL, 60521 - United States

135 South Park Avenue

约¥20,901,144
原货币价格 $3,299,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6070
    平方英尺

房产描述

Reimagined To The Highest Of Standards, This All Stone Home in One Of The Most Prestigious Locations in Town Is Spectacular! The Frml Living Rm W/Hardwood Floor, Fireplace & Gorgeous Light Fixtures Is Perfect For Elegant Entertaining. The Sophisticated Dining Rm Has Been Fashioned To Host Memorable Events With Its Glamorous Light Fixture & Multitude Of Windows. Suited To The Best Of Chefs, The Kitchen Has White Cabinetry, Quartzite Counters, Subzero & Wolf, Island W/Brkfst Bar & Sunny Brkfst Rm W/Amazing Views Of The Yard. The Family Rm Is Dressed in A Coffered Ceiling, Cstm Built-Ins Flanking The Fireplace & French Doors. Working At Home Is Great in The 1St Flr Richly Paneled Office. The Lavish Mbr Suite W/Lux Bath Provides A Relaxing Retreat. Ll Playground W/Rec Rm, Media Rm, Pub Bar, Temperature Controlled Wine Cellar, Exc Rm & Full Bath. The Exquisite Grounds Feature A Bluestone Patio W/A Floating Fireplace, Pergola & Lush Landscaping. 3 Car Att Garage. Walk To Town, Train & School

MLS ID: 09800809

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Dawn McKenna
6307898280

