Great opportunity to build 4 single family homes and 4 duplexes=8 attached units and 4 single family. Original plans for duplex lots were 3 bd/2.5 each with 2 car garages.Off sites installed (PG&E,cable,water,phone,sewer)Water in sidewalk in meter boxes,sewer lines about 10' behind sidewalk, drainage). Please verify all info. Buyer pays all fees and hook up fees. Buy all 8 lots or buy less than 8.



