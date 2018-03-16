高端地产新闻
在售 - Kapolei, HI, United States - ¥7,596,384
Kapolei, HI, 96707 - United States

92-862 Welo Street

约¥7,596,384
原货币价格 $1,199,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1721
    平方英尺

房产描述

Perched high above in Makakilo this 3/2.5 plus den is a true gem. The 180 degree views speak for themselves. you can see Diamond Head to the left and all the way out West to the Pacific blue. This home was built in 2015 and immaculately taken care of by meticulous owners. The home exudes pride of ownership. This home was retaining walls making the lot feel larger then it is. Fully fenced with mature landscaping and many to fruit trees to name, fire pit, covered out door patio, and security system.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 201723727

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
代理经纪:
Joan Graham
8082623170

