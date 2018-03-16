2619 Silverhorn

Pristine home with designer touches has 5 BRs,4.5 Bath & 3 car garage.Home has water views,large BRs, walk-in closets,bay windows, game rm, huge media,2 story foyer, hard wood floors, surround sound, plantation shutters through out,landscape lighting and more.Nearly 3/4th acre lot with pool/spa,huge patio/decking & professional landscaping.All ACs were replaced. Great home for entertaining.Village School bus pick up is at the neighborhood gate. Close to new British School. DID NOT FLOOD.



> View additional property information and more photos