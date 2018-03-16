12 S Haxton Pl

Stone gates with lanterns welcome visitors to this European style court street adorned with lovely historic homes. This classic Dutch Cape has great charm and character further enhanced by a newly completed total designer remodel. Clean lines, crisp cool colors, timeless traditional hardwood floors and extensive European marble combine with a modern flair. Wonderful formals are bright, open and airy with a fluid flow to the special "great room" space with a stunning white island kitchen. A butler's pantry provides storage and prep space. A terrace flows to a stone patio. Upstairs, a vaulted master has an exciting marble bath and custom closets. There are four great bedrooms, an office or den, and a lovely family room. The finishes are simply incredible. The garage is an oversized brand new double. Hurry on this one... it is a gem!



