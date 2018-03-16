Gomez Morín-garza García, Nuevo León

房产描述

Magnificent apartments located in Av. Gómez Morín, important road in San Pedro Garza García besides being very close to Calzada del Valle and important shops in the area. Designed by Mexican Architect Michel Rojkind, the complex consists of 32 private apartments with 270 m2 to 600 m2. It also has a luxurious commercial area that include offices, retail and restaurants. The complex consists of 3,000 m2 of green terraces, beautiful panoramic views of the Sierra Madre, incredible amenities that include swimming pool with Jacuzzi, sauna and SPA, event room, billiard room, fully equipped gym, yoga and fitness room and wooded square . 24 hour security with controlled access.