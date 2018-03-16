高端地产新闻
在售 - Garza Garcia, Mexico - ¥10,898,140
Garza Garcia, G - Mexico

Gomez Morín-garza García, Nuevo León

约¥10,898,140
原货币价格 $1,720,143
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4025
    平方英尺 (499.153 英亩)

房产描述

Magnificent apartments located in Av. Gómez Morín, important road in San Pedro Garza García besides being very close to Calzada del Valle and important shops in the area. Designed by Mexican Architect Michel Rojkind, the complex consists of 32 private apartments with 270 m2 to 600 m2. It also has a luxurious commercial area that include offices, retail and restaurants. The complex consists of 3,000 m2 of green terraces, beautiful panoramic views of the Sierra Madre, incredible amenities that include swimming pool with Jacuzzi, sauna and SPA, event room, billiard room, fully equipped gym, yoga and fitness room and wooded square . 24 hour security with controlled access.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 1711131855194023

联系方式

分部：
Gerencia RED Grupo Inmobiliario
代理经纪:
Gerencia RED Grupo Inmobiliario

周边设施

周边设施
