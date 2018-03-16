Sintra, Portugal

房产描述

Fantastic 4 + 2 bedroom villa with a well maintained garden, a swimming pool with a lot of privacy and with excellent solar orientation in the Quinta da Beloura close to the golf course. It stands in a plot of 1,116 sqm and has a constructed area of 311 sqm. The house comprises, on the ground floor: an entrance hall of 26 sqm, a guest bathroom of 3 sqm, a living/dining area of 68 sqm with a fireplace and with access to a terrace and the garden, an office, a suite and a fully equipped kitchen with a laundry room. First floor: 2 bedrooms with a shared bathroom and the master suite of 26 sqm. Lower ground floor: a games room of 40 sqm and garage parking for 3 cars.