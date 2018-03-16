高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Thailand - ¥8,522,437
免费询盘

Thailand

约¥8,522,437
原货币价格 $1,345,166
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Centrally located amidst Bangkok's most prestigious area embraced with metropolitan lifestyle and refined facilities, the twin towers of Ashton Asoke - Rama 9 is truly a place of infinite potentials with promising future and exceptional value.A premier high-rise condominium with a meticulous design that brings a whole new level of luxury living. It is truly a place where you can enjoy exclusivity in one of the most vibrant locations of Bangkok.The most extensive park in Asoke - Rama 9 area, where you can retreat to your own sanctuary and enjoy the perfect blend of tranquility and metropolitan lifestyle.Enjoy the scenic cityscape from the dazzling in perspective of Alpha and Omega skyscrapers along with an array of first class amenities to fulfill your exquisite lifestyle.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 1711140038091749

联系方式

分部：
Richmont's Luxury Real Estate
代理经纪:
Richmont's Luxury Real Estate
+66 (0)2 649 2619

联系方式

分部：
Richmont's Luxury Real Estate
代理经纪:
Richmont's Luxury Real Estate
+66 (0)2 649 2619

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_