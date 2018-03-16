房产描述

Centrally located amidst Bangkok's most prestigious area embraced with metropolitan lifestyle and refined facilities, the twin towers of Ashton Asoke - Rama 9 is truly a place of infinite potentials with promising future and exceptional value.A premier high-rise condominium with a meticulous design that brings a whole new level of luxury living. It is truly a place where you can enjoy exclusivity in one of the most vibrant locations of Bangkok.The most extensive park in Asoke - Rama 9 area, where you can retreat to your own sanctuary and enjoy the perfect blend of tranquility and metropolitan lifestyle.Enjoy the scenic cityscape from the dazzling in perspective of Alpha and Omega skyscrapers along with an array of first class amenities to fulfill your exquisite lifestyle.