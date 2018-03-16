10 Club Way

房产描述

An idyllic setting for an exceptional life - The Evergreens is undoubtedly one of Rumsons most coveted estates. Hallmarked by understated elegance in a seamless blend of timeless design luxurious modern living. Cedar slate exterior w/ a brilliant open floor plan ideal for grand scale entertaining casual family living. Thoughtfully expanded redesigned w/ tasteful appointments incl. a chefs kitchen open to expansive great room w/ coffered ceiling. Stunning entertainment room artfully crafted from reclaimed barnwood w/ valuted ceiling guest quarters. Lux master w/ stunning spa-like bath, generous sized BRs w/ en-suite baths. Multiple sets of French doors to ultra private country-club like grounds w/ stunning pool, picturesque manicured gardens mature perimeter plantings.