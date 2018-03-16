高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Rumson, United States - ¥25,310,722
免费询盘

Rumson, 07760 - United States

10 Club Way

约¥25,310,722
原货币价格 $3,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9.5
    浴室 (9 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

An idyllic setting for an exceptional life - The Evergreens is undoubtedly one of Rumsons most coveted estates. Hallmarked by understated elegance in a seamless blend of timeless design luxurious modern living. Cedar slate exterior w/ a brilliant open floor plan ideal for grand scale entertaining casual family living. Thoughtfully expanded redesigned w/ tasteful appointments incl. a chefs kitchen open to expansive great room w/ coffered ceiling. Stunning entertainment room artfully crafted from reclaimed barnwood w/ valuted ceiling guest quarters. Lux master w/ stunning spa-like bath, generous sized BRs w/ en-suite baths. Multiple sets of French doors to ultra private country-club like grounds w/ stunning pool, picturesque manicured gardens mature perimeter plantings.

MLS ID: F1711131840700036

联系方式

分部：
Gloria Nilson Co. Real Estate
代理经纪:
Mario Venancio
732-530-2800x146

联系方式

分部：
Gloria Nilson Co. Real Estate
代理经纪:
Mario Venancio
732-530-2800x146

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_