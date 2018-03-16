房产描述

Hertenlaan 26, Den Dolder

Imagine: a gorgeous detached villa, constructed in 1932, inhabited for many years with love and finished up to the smallest details. Surrounding it is a lovely garden of 1,475 m² with lots of privacy. There are 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a heated outbuilding and a wooden shed, serving as a covered terrace.

The location is indubitably amazing. The villa is located within a hamlet at a small distance from the forest in a tranquil and family friendly street with only local traffic. Here you experience the peace of nature as well as the sense of community with the people living in this hamlet. In addition, the convivial centre of Den Dolder with a ranged shopping offer and station Den Dolder can be reached within a few minutes by bicycle or on foot.

Layout

Ground floor

Entrance with a gorgeous front door, wardrobe area, hall with access to the basement/storage room and a spacious toilet with washbasin. In the wardrobe area and the hall there is beautiful wooden panelling and a marble floor partially featuring floor heating. The atmospheric living room is accessible through double doors with glass. Here a choice was made for massive wooden merbau floor in a warm colour. There is a fireplace with hearth in the spacious sitting area at the front of the house. There is a lovely conservatory with double doors to a terrace and the garden at the side of the house.

The handmade kitchen is equipped with all conceivable quality appliances, has a marble floor with floor heating and a pleasant dining area which can be separated from the living area with double glass doors. Here the connection with the garden can also be felt thanks to opening double doors.

First floor

Gorgeous wooden platform stairs lead to the first floor with three bedrooms, a luxuriously laid out bathroom and separate toilet. The spacious master bedroom is located at the back and has built-in closets and access to the balcony. The second bedroom also has access to the balcony at the back of the house. The third bedroom is located at the front. The panes of the windows in all rooms are what gives the villa its typical 30s appearance.

Second floor

Two convivial spacious bedrooms with built-in closets and a dormer in the room at the front of the house can be found on this floor. The bathroom has a shower, washstand, toilet and connections for washing machine and dryer. There is lots of storage space.

The large storage loft is accessible on the landing by means of stairs. The central heating system is also located here.





Garden

The house is surrounded by a very nicely landscaped and fully-grown garden in which beautiful flower strips, various terraces and lawn alternate harmoniously. The garden has an excellent sun orientation and offers virtually unconditional privacy.

Surface area

Living area: 211 m²

Other integral space: 10 m²

Content: 779 m³

Plot size: 1,475 m²

All aforementioned dimensions have been officially measured. A NEN-2580 measurement report is available.



Particularities

· Construction year 1932;

· Excellent state of maintenance;

· The kitchen, designed in 2012 by Piet de Wit, includes a 5-burner gas stove, oven, steam oven (Miele) and Quooker;

· There is floor heating in the entrance, kitchen and dining area;

· All windows feature double glazing;

· Central heating system Intergas (2015);

· There is an alarm system;

· Electrically operated access gate with intercom;

· Completely fenced plot;

· The heated outbuilding is set up as laundry and storage area and could serve as studio or workspace;

· There is an automatic irrigation system for the entire garden with water from own source.



Enthusiastic?

We can certainly imagine. For more information or an appointment for viewing you can contact our office at 0343-700222. You can download the brochure and maps of the house on our website.

