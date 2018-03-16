高端地产新闻
在售 - Chicago, United States - ¥11,372,402
Chicago, 60618 - United States

3840 North Oakley Avenue

约¥11,372,402
原货币价格 $1,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5100
    平方英尺

房产描述

Highest quality, all brick & limestone new construction home on extra-wide, 30' lot, steps to award-winning Bell School. Features include: desired 4 spacious bedrooms up with 3 baths, large master suite with TWO large walk-in closets, spacious marble spa bath with soaking tub and oversized steam shower and adjoining laundry room. Open and expansive main level with hardwood floors throughout, double crown moulding, and wainscoting. The stone entry leads to a bright living room w/ wdbfp and surround built-in, formal dining area and coffered ceiling. A gallery walkway leads you to an enormous chef grade gourmet kitchen (Subzero, Wolf, Asko), oversized quartz island, eat-in casual dining area w/walk-in pantry, butler's pantry/wet bar, and powder room. The adjoining sun-drenched family room w/2nd wdfp, has glass sliding doors that open up to a large 15x9 deck. Rear mud area leads to stone patio with outdoor stone fireplace and 2 1/2 car garage with completed roof deck.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 1711131658067733

联系方式

分部：
CONLON: A Real Estate Company
代理经纪:
Richard Kasper
+1 773.919.4333

