在售 - Lisboa, Portugal - ¥14,131,449
免费询盘

Lisboa, Portugal

约¥14,131,449
原货币价格 $2,230,483
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3283
    平方英尺

房产描述

An apartment in the centre of Lisbon, architect designed, intended to be a cosmopolitan 'hideaway' where there is calm and rest and the ability to forget the daily movement of the city. Upon entering one is immediately surrounded by its sophisticated and relaxed atmosphere and well naturally lit and comfortable spaces, all of which were designed specially for pleasant living in this house. All the spaces, with distinct ambiences, were designed with the option of a more private or social life in mind. With different uses, the living area has a dining area, a lounge, a sitting area and a home cinema. All of these spaces pass from one to another in a fluid way allowing their non-compromising use according to disposition and circumstance of the moment by use of the opening and closing of room dividers. The main suite, representing the true 'hideaway', was designed as an autonomous space which has a TV room, an office, a closet, a sleeping area and a spa, all reflecting the privacy of the place, its function and comfortable living for two, planned using room dividers to allow subdivision of the spaces while keeping their individual uses.

MLS ID: F1711141040700006

联系方式

分部：
Porta da Frente
代理经纪:
Rafael Ascenso
(+351) 21 4826830

