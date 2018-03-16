高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sweden - ¥30,463,694
免费询盘

Sweden

Karlsfors Gård

约¥30,463,694
原货币价格 $4,808,336
农场/农庄

详情

  • 640.003
    英亩

房产描述

Karlsfors real estate is an exceptionally well-kept farm situated in beautiful countryside amidst the mythical Arn district. Near the farm center is the well-known waterfall Silverfall, which is surrounded by forests and a beautiful fauna. The mansion, 408 sqm, is majesticly situated and are overlooking the countryside and the Lake Lången. Double wings with two residential buildings of 60 sqm each, plus a courtyards office and a warehouse building. All buildings are well maintained with exclusively solid materials and are in a very good condition. A total of 259.5 hectare which is 223 hectare of land, 36.5 hectare of water.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 1711140400585255

联系方式

分部：
Residence Fastighetsmäkleri
代理经纪:
Jonas Martinsson
+467061744404

联系方式

分部：
Residence Fastighetsmäkleri
代理经纪:
Jonas Martinsson
+467061744404

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_