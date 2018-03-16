Karlsfors Gård

房产描述

Karlsfors real estate is an exceptionally well-kept farm situated in beautiful countryside amidst the mythical Arn district. Near the farm center is the well-known waterfall Silverfall, which is surrounded by forests and a beautiful fauna. The mansion, 408 sqm, is majesticly situated and are overlooking the countryside and the Lake Lången. Double wings with two residential buildings of 60 sqm each, plus a courtyards office and a warehouse building. All buildings are well maintained with exclusively solid materials and are in a very good condition. A total of 259.5 hectare which is 223 hectare of land, 36.5 hectare of water.