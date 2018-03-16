360 Fleet Street

房产描述

Stunning 124 +/- acre ranch with gorgeous mountain views, located on 3 separate parcels, that has been in the same family for nearly 50 years. Managed as a tree farm, the ranch is pristine parkland and elk calving ground that is bordered to the north and west by United States Forest Service, you have direct access to the endless Montana wilderness right out of your own backyard! The property features two accesses, one off of Fleet Street and the other directly off of Blue Jay Lane. Hayes Creek, a tranquil year round creek, runs along the southern boundary line. Several building sites are dotted throughout the quiet landscape and the historic site, thought to be a stage stop, still exists on the premises. The land is productive and offers irrigation rights.