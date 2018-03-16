801 N Rose Avenue

房产描述

This mid-century modern home by architect Charles Du Bois enjoys the ultimate setting in Vista Las Palmas, a neighborhood famous for its collection of modern homes. A new landscape design works alongside the architecture to present a beautiful and serene desert setting with a gentle white and gray color scheme. Unlike so many of the Alexander homes featuring all bedrooms down the same hallway, this home enjoys fantastic separation of space and two master suites. The new master bedroom addition offers amazing views of the mountains and an oversized bathroom with walk-in shower. In addition to the two master suites, there are two additional bedrooms one of which is currently opened up as a den/office. New windows and updated systems assist in the overall quality of the house as well as energy efficiency. Back outside the pool and spa have been nicely updated with pebble tech and offer some of the finest views of the mountains. The true Palm Springs lifestyle in one of its best locations.