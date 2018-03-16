高端地产新闻
在售 - Hamilton, United States - ¥6,652,380
Hamilton, 59840 - United States

360 Fleet Street

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1392
    平方英尺 (81.19 英亩)

房产描述

Stunning 80 +/- acres of gorgeous mountain views that have been in the same family for nearly 50 years. Managed as a tree farm, the ranch is pristine parkland and elk calving ground that is bordered to the west by United States Forest Service, you have direct access to the endless Montana wilderness right out of your own backyard! Hayes Creek, a tranquil year round creek, runs along the southern boundary line. Several building sites are dotted throughout the quiet landscape and the historic site, thought to be a stage stop, still exists on the premises. The land is productive and offers irrigation rights. A barn, separate animal stalls (which could be easily re-purposed) and additional outbuildings are all present. This beautiful state is no stranger to

MLS ID: F1711141442700029

联系方式

分部：
PureWest Real Estate - Hamilton
代理经纪:
Bobbi J. Lockhart
406-880-0117

