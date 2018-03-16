360 Fleet Street

房产描述

Stunning 80 +/- acres of gorgeous mountain views that have been in the same family for nearly 50 years. Managed as a tree farm, the ranch is pristine parkland and elk calving ground that is bordered to the west by United States Forest Service, you have direct access to the endless Montana wilderness right out of your own backyard! Hayes Creek, a tranquil year round creek, runs along the southern boundary line. Several building sites are dotted throughout the quiet landscape and the historic site, thought to be a stage stop, still exists on the premises. The land is productive and offers irrigation rights. A barn, separate animal stalls (which could be easily re-purposed) and additional outbuildings are all present. This beautiful state is no stranger to