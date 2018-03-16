5037 Latrobe Drive

房产描述

Exquisite Isleworth residence overlooking the 6th fairway. Owners will love the convenience of single level living with a detached guest house for your guests. This upgraded home features a dream kitchen with Wolf, Sub Zero, and Meile appliances, a huge center island, build in wine cooler, warming and refrigerator drawers, custom cherry cabinetry, glass tile accents and stunning black granite. The master suite features a separate sitting area and a spa bath with a waterfall fill feature for the jetted tub, top of the line Kohler fixtures, a large walk in shower and a huge master closet. The main home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an office that could be used as a 5th Bedroom. There is also a detached guest house with a 6th Bedroom and another bathroom. This home is all about outdoor Florida living with a huge covered lanai for entertaining, a summer kitchen / bar area, and a sparkling pool with a hot tub overlooking Isleworth's championship golf course. The location simply can be beat. Just minutes from fine dining, world class shopping and all of the major attractions, there will always be plenty to do. Members of the club will also enjoy all of the amazing amenities that the community has to offer including golf, resort style pool, tennis courts, fitness center, access to the famed Butler Chain of lakes, and unparalleled concierge service.

