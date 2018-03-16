Cascais, Portugal

房产描述

Fabulous villa with very generous spaces and total privacy in a great location. It stands in a plot of 1,146 sqm and has a constructed area of 650 sqm which comprises, on the ground floor: a large entrance hall, a living/dining area of 46 sqm with a fireplace and access to a winter garden, an entertainment room of 40 sqm, an equipped kitchen of 27 sqm, a suite of 22 sqm and 2 bedrooms. First floor: the master suite of 30 sqm and a further bedroom of 23 sqm, both of which have balconies. Lower ground floor: a large games room with access to the swimming pool and a wine cellar, a laundry room, a lounge come kitchen with a wood fired oven and a barbecue, a guard dog kennel and a garage for 4 cars. Located in a residential area of Birre with excellent accesses to the centre of Cascais, the A5 motorway and Guincho.