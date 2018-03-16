高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Mallemort, France - ¥9,577,982
免费询盘

Mallemort, 13370 - France

约¥9,577,982
原货币价格 $1,511,772
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室
  • 3229
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ideally located in the heart of Provence, this recent villa of about 300 sqm is located on the magnificent Golf International Pont Royal in a quiet area. Enjoying a beautiful view on the hills and the surrounding forest, the house bathed in light, has high-end services in beautiful volumes: 60 sqm of living room with kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two studios of about 35 sqm each, carport and large basement (technical room, storage, workshop...) complete the ensemble on 3274 sqm of landscaped land with heated swimmingpool of 12.5 x 4.5.

MLS ID: F1711131840700048

联系方式

分部：
Michaël Zingraf Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michaël Zingraf Lourmarin
+33 4 90 68 85 85

联系方式

分部：
Michaël Zingraf Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michaël Zingraf Lourmarin
+33 4 90 68 85 85

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_