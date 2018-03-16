Mallemort, 13370 - France

房产描述

Ideally located in the heart of Provence, this recent villa of about 300 sqm is located on the magnificent Golf International Pont Royal in a quiet area. Enjoying a beautiful view on the hills and the surrounding forest, the house bathed in light, has high-end services in beautiful volumes: 60 sqm of living room with kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two studios of about 35 sqm each, carport and large basement (technical room, storage, workshop...) complete the ensemble on 3274 sqm of landscaped land with heated swimmingpool of 12.5 x 4.5.