2714 Island Crt

房产描述

The Buyers Agent is required to be physically present for all showing unless prior express written consent is given by the Listing Agent and/or Seller to the contrary. It's not too early to plan for Summer 2018! This exquisite contemporary is one of Sylvan Lake's finest custom residences. Unique offering. Highly sought-after site with 209 feet of both lake and canal frontage. Walls of glass provide stunning panoramic lake views from almost every room. The grand 2-story entry ushers to the modern architectural interior with open floor plan, exquisite details and quality finishes, marble, limestone, granite and custom millwork. The sleek entertainer's kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, flows seamlessly into the dining areas and living spaces. The expansive Owners' suite (with private balcony, fireplace and adjacent office) offers the convenience and luxury of dual baths and closets. Two additional spacious bedrooms are joined by an en suite bath. Enjoy incredible sunsets and year round activity on 530 acre all-sports lake, private resident parks, community events. West Bloomfield Schools.