高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sylvan Lake, United States - ¥9,028,230
免费询盘

Sylvan Lake, 48320 - United States

2714 Island Crt

约¥9,028,230
原货币价格 $1,425,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 3552
    平方英尺 (0.22 英亩)

房产描述

The Buyers Agent is required to be physically present for all showing unless prior express written consent is given by the Listing Agent and/or Seller to the contrary. It's not too early to plan for Summer 2018! This exquisite contemporary is one of Sylvan Lake's finest custom residences. Unique offering. Highly sought-after site with 209 feet of both lake and canal frontage. Walls of glass provide stunning panoramic lake views from almost every room. The grand 2-story entry ushers to the modern architectural interior with open floor plan, exquisite details and quality finishes, marble, limestone, granite and custom millwork. The sleek entertainer's kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, flows seamlessly into the dining areas and living spaces. The expansive Owners' suite (with private balcony, fireplace and adjacent office) offers the convenience and luxury of dual baths and closets. Two additional spacious bedrooms are joined by an en suite bath. Enjoy incredible sunsets and year round activity on 530 acre all-sports lake, private resident parks, community events. West Bloomfield Schools.

MLS ID: F1711141241700019

联系方式

分部：
Hall and Hunter Realtors
代理经纪:
Meredith R Colburn
(248) 762-5319

联系方式

分部：
Hall and Hunter Realtors
代理经纪:
Meredith R Colburn
(248) 762-5319

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_