2 Markwood Lane

房产描述

Brand New Waterfront Construction by Martelli Signature Homes! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, This waterfront home boasts fantastic panoramic views of the Barley Point Islands and the Navesink River. Expansive rooms with 10ft ceilings on the first floor and 9 ft ceilings on the second. This home is ready to be customized to meet your every desire. Beautiful exterior complete with decorative trim, plenty of copper accents and natural cedar siding. Hardwood floors, decorative molding, wall trim, as well as Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of stone and marble options to choose from! River access perfect for jet skis or small boat, Come in today to choose your finishes. Plenty of room for customization and constructed with pride by Monmouth County's premier Custom Builder.