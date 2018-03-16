高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Longboat Key, United States - ¥6,646,044
免费询盘

Longboat Key, 34228 - United States

6037 Gulf Of Mexico Dr

约¥6,646,044
原货币价格 $1,049,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1440
    平方英尺 (0.52 英亩)

房产描述

If you are looking for privacy, this is the perfect home for you. Enjoy old Florida living in this very unique residence situated on over 1/2 acre of lush landscaping. Take a short stroll on your deeded 5' wide path to enjoy the beautiful Gulf of Mexico beach. Large screen porch adjoins Family room to enjoy bird watching and beautiful sunsets. This home has an updated kitchen with new appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. Also, new roof and A/C. Being offered turnkey furnished for immediate occupancy. The open layout of this home's interior is perfect for entertaining. All rooms open to large deck running the full length of home. The pine wood flooring has been refinished, cathedral ceilings throughout. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are separate from each other from the spacious floor plan. If your interested in boating, Cannons Marina is conveniently located across the street. Must see to appreciate all the fine quality's this home offers.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: F1711140028700007

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Sandi Layfield
941.914.2807

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Sandi Layfield
941.914.2807

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_