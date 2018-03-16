6037 Gulf Of Mexico Dr

房产描述

If you are looking for privacy, this is the perfect home for you. Enjoy old Florida living in this very unique residence situated on over 1/2 acre of lush landscaping. Take a short stroll on your deeded 5' wide path to enjoy the beautiful Gulf of Mexico beach. Large screen porch adjoins Family room to enjoy bird watching and beautiful sunsets. This home has an updated kitchen with new appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. Also, new roof and A/C. Being offered turnkey furnished for immediate occupancy. The open layout of this home's interior is perfect for entertaining. All rooms open to large deck running the full length of home. The pine wood flooring has been refinished, cathedral ceilings throughout. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are separate from each other from the spacious floor plan. If your interested in boating, Cannons Marina is conveniently located across the street. Must see to appreciate all the fine quality's this home offers.