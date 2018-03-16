1039 Bayou Pl

房产描述

Exceptional location of Bay Point Park, just South of downtown, with community marina. This charming home is totally renovated and expanded to twice its original size. New electrical, plumbing, hurricane windows & doors, built above the flood plain so takes the worry out of owning an older home. Large master suite & separate guest suite/deck have been added over a new family room that overlooks a very private back yard/garden with paver pathways & fountain. The original hardwood flooring was duplicated in the expanded open floor plan family room. The living room has a gas fireplace as does the original bedroom upstairs. Family room has built in wall length book cases that are styled to match the classic feel of the home and large 8’ French doors & large windows making this room light & airy – seamlessly merging indoor & outdoor living spaces. The kitchens’ granite countertops & period appropriate ceramic back splash & an eclectic mix of hardwood finished cabinets blend into the adjacent butler pantry with wine cooler expanding usable space. The 1st floor has a large powder room off the sitting room/parlor. The 2nd floor has 3 BR’s/3 full baths & an office which could be used as a 4th BR. The HOA owns boat slips just down the street; they’re available for lease on an owned interior lot preference basis. Located just minutes from downtown, beaches, Southside Village & the hospital, this home is in the much sought-after Southside school district.