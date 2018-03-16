5314 Siesta Cove Dr

房产描述

Located on Siesta Key, on the water in Siesta Cove, a modern-style, custom-built home with outstanding features. The Trex Deck dock has two lifts (5,000 lbs & 13,000 lbs). Sailboat water out to Roberts Bay and Little Sarasota Bay. Calm water for paddle boarding and kayaking. The home is elevated. It is a split floor plan with multi-levels. Impact resistant windows and sliding glass doors across the back provide expansive views of the water, the mangroves, and the sunrise. Large deck for both recreation and relaxation. Engineered hardwood flooring flows throughout the home. Countertops are Black Marinace granite - bold and dramatic featuring a stone or pebbled look that blends cool gray and black tones with warm creams and golds. White glass stack-pattern subway tile bathroom walls. En suite, the fourth bedroom/bathroom includes a den/study. Siesta Cove is a diverse neighborhood. The Gulf beach is about one mile way. Walk. Bicycle. Restaurants, too. Renovated and redecorated, this home is ready for a new family. Yours?