房产描述

Modern Architectural Point estate sited on 196+/- feet of wraparound waterfrontage on the Bravo Canal. Clean and crisp interiors flow with a sense of indoor/outdoor living. Private second level master retreat with loft. A tropical oasis surrounds the pool patio with lush gardens for the ultimate in privacy. Updated Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with SS appliances. Expansive Yacht Dock for the avid yachtsman just minutes to the Intracoastal and Hillsboro Inlet.