4086 El Prado Blvd

房产描述

Stunning home on a winding & canopied street in the coveted Utopia section of South Coconut Grove. 3 BR/3BA plus den. Total renovation just completed by an acclaimed team including interior design by Bruce Bierman (NYC), lighting design by Uli & Friends, millwork by Hector & Hector and technology system design by HEDSouth. The ultimate in Smart Home features throughout. Light-filled living spaces w/vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings, floating staircase & new wood floors. Walls of glass open to private covered terrace & lush tropical garden. State-of-the-art kitchen features Subzero, Wolf, Miele & U-line appliances and natural Quartzite countertops. Luxurious master suite, including spa-like bath w/custom cut coral tile and Vali & Vali hardware, opens to private deck overlooking the tree-tops