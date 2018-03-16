高端地产新闻
在售 - Coconut Grove, United States - ¥15,199,104
Coconut Grove, 33133 - United States

4086 El Prado Blvd

约¥15,199,104
原货币价格 $2,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3267
    平方英尺 (0.13 英亩)

房产描述

Stunning home on a winding & canopied street in the coveted Utopia section of South Coconut Grove. 3 BR/3BA plus den. Total renovation just completed by an acclaimed team including interior design by Bruce Bierman (NYC), lighting design by Uli & Friends, millwork by Hector & Hector and technology system design by HEDSouth. The ultimate in Smart Home features throughout. Light-filled living spaces w/vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings, floating staircase & new wood floors. Walls of glass open to private covered terrace & lush tropical garden. State-of-the-art kitchen features Subzero, Wolf, Miele & U-line appliances and natural Quartzite countertops. Luxurious master suite, including spa-like bath w/custom cut coral tile and Vali & Vali hardware, opens to private deck overlooking the tree-tops

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: F1711132040700017

联系方式

分部：
EWM Realty International
代理经纪:
Riley H. Smith, P.A.
305-342-1623

