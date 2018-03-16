Eleuthera, The Bahamas

房产描述

HERON HILL At the end of a palm lined drive that winds through lush gardens you will discover the unique beauty of the majestically positioned Heron Hill House. It is a true beach front home that rests atop a 60 foot bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and an amazingly beautiful pink sand beach that stretches for miles. You arrive into an inviting great room, spacious and comfortable with authentic island charm and stunning ocean views. The open floor plan is complete with a gourmet chef’s kitchen perfect for gathering around with friends and family. Originally built in 1959 and fully renovated in 1994, the remodeling accentuates the unique design of the house, which consists of three separate wings on three levels, each with its own entrance, patio, en suite bath and sitting area. Generously proportioned master bedroom, guest suites, sitting areas, patios and terraces allows everyone at Heron Hill to enjoy numerous private spaces and communal areas alike. Great care was taken to showcase the unique beauty and ever changing colors of the sea and sky from every room. Embrace the beauty of your surroundings from the multiple terraces, enjoy captivating ocean views or take a dip in a refreshing private swimming pool surrounded by exquisite gardens. Heron Hill is an inspiring home situated on five acres with 430+ feet of ocean frontage providing ample room to invent your very own paradise. This is an excellent investment opportunity as a vacation rental property or a private estate. Steps lead you to an incredible pink sand beach at the base of the bluff offering glistening ocean waters for you and your guests to swim, snorkel, dive, kayak and more. The beach extends north and south for miles of walking and countless hours of exploration. Or you can wander through the magical landscaped gardens for a purely botanical experience. Located in North Palmetto Point, places it in convenient proximity to the settlements of Palmetto Point and Governor’s Harbour where you will find shops, restaurants, lots of local culture and wonderful island experiences. HERON HILL

