Conceived and executed by two leading international developers, Beach House Villas sets a new standard for boutique waterfront living in The Bahamas.



The sea to sea enclave on exclusive Paradise Island features a stunning white sand beach on one side, and a private marina on the other, with five custom designed homes nestled in between. A portrait of modern luxury, each villa features its own private waterfront pool and lush tropical landscaping with unobstructed water views.



Villa 1 is a four bedroom, four and a half bath luxury home overlooking picturesque Nassau Harbour. Exquisitely designed, the interior of the home is a vanilla shell, offering the buyer a great opportunity to customize the finishes throughout. Alternatively, the developer can finish the home with a premium design package (for a fixed cost) using natural stones and textures including limestone, marble, quartz, high-end appliances and elegant fixtures.



Homeowners enjoy access to an array of five-star amenities and recreational activities, including an on-site gym, private water taxi and property management by Platinum Pineapple. The world-class attractions of the Atlantis Resort & Casino are just minutes away - oceanside golf courses, tennis, local shopping, luxury boutiques and a delicious array of beachfront dining options.



Come and discover this private waterfront paradise. Viewings by appointment only.