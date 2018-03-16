高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥69,087,087
Paris, 75004 - France

约¥69,087,087
原货币价格 $10,904,584
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2540
    平方英尺

房产描述

Quai des Fleurs. This meticulously renovated apartment is on the fourth floor of a luxurious period building located on the capital’s iconic Ile de la Cité. Enjoying exceptional views of the Seine and the Ile Saint Louis, it offers 236 sqm of living space including a superb living/reception room bathed in sunshine and featuring two fireplaces and Herringbone parquet flooring, a dining room, a TV lounge, a luxurious Gaggenau equipped kitchen, a study, three bedrooms each with a bathroom, and a sauna. Luxuriously appointed, the apartment is equipped with reversible air conditioning, a Sonos audio system, an alarm and CCTV. With a staff bedroom accessed by the main staircase and enjoying a view of Notre Dame Cathedral and the Eiffel Tower, two cellars and a 2-car lock-up garage in an adjacent building. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift, a door-entry code, and intercom and CCTV.

MLS ID: F1711131840700016

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Commercialisation
+33 (0)1 56 88 48 48

