Paris, 75004 - France

房产描述

Quai des Fleurs. This meticulously renovated apartment is on the fourth floor of a luxurious period building located on the capital’s iconic Ile de la Cité. Enjoying exceptional views of the Seine and the Ile Saint Louis, it offers 236 sqm of living space including a superb living/reception room bathed in sunshine and featuring two fireplaces and Herringbone parquet flooring, a dining room, a TV lounge, a luxurious Gaggenau equipped kitchen, a study, three bedrooms each with a bathroom, and a sauna. Luxuriously appointed, the apartment is equipped with reversible air conditioning, a Sonos audio system, an alarm and CCTV. With a staff bedroom accessed by the main staircase and enjoying a view of Notre Dame Cathedral and the Eiffel Tower, two cellars and a 2-car lock-up garage in an adjacent building. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift, a door-entry code, and intercom and CCTV.