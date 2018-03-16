Paris, 75016 - France

房产描述

Etoile – Foch. This magnificent apartment is on the fourth floor of a fine late 19th century building. Fully south-facing, it offers 274 sqm of living space including a double living/reception room bathed in sunshine and featuring high ceilings, Herringbone parquet flooring and a fireplace, a dining room, a kitchen with dining facilities, a master suite with a bathroom overlooking prestigious Avenue Foch, and three further bedrooms with bathrooms. The apartment is air conditioned. Sold with a maid’s bedroom and a cellar.