在售 - Paris, France - ¥35,328,624
Paris, 75016 - France

约¥35,328,624
原货币价格 $5,576,208
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2944
    平方英尺

房产描述

Etoile – Foch. This magnificent apartment is on the fourth floor of a fine late 19th century building. Fully south-facing, it offers 274 sqm of living space including a double living/reception room bathed in sunshine and featuring high ceilings, Herringbone parquet flooring and a fireplace, a dining room, a kitchen with dining facilities, a master suite with a bathroom overlooking prestigious Avenue Foch, and three further bedrooms with bathrooms. The apartment is air conditioned. Sold with a maid’s bedroom and a cellar.

MLS ID: F1711131840700019

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Belles Demeures de France
+33 (0)1 53 23 81 81

_