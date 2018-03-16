Paris, 75016 - France

房产描述

Paris-16 - Foch This exceptional property enjoying views of the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower is in a superb 1920’s building located in one of the capital’s most prestigious avenues just a short walk from the Champs Elysees. A 620 sqm first floor apartment and a 626 sqm second floor apartment comprise a total of 22 main rooms including stunning reception and living rooms opening onto balconies and bathed in sunshine, formal dining rooms, professional kitchens, and a total of 10 bedrooms including sumptuous suites and 5 bedrooms each with shower rooms. With two lock-up garages with parking space for five cars. A 63 sqm staff apartment may be acquired for a further 750.000€.