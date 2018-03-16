Neuilly Sur Seine, 92200 - France

房产描述

This exceptional property is in the Town Hall neighbourhood in Neuilly-sur-Seine on the north-western edge of the capital. The ground floor comprises a delightful living/reception room, a kitchen and a dining room opening onto a leafy 120 sqm west-facing garden hidden from view. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower room and a laundry room. Two further bedrooms including a beautiful master suite overlooking the garden are on the top floor. An entresol comprises a TV lounge accessing the garden, a wine cellar and a utility room. A peaceful and bright property in very good condition.