在售 - Neuilly Sur Seine, France - ¥36,898,785
Neuilly Sur Seine, 92200 - France

约¥36,898,785
原货币价格 $5,824,039
独立家庭住宅

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3229
    平方英尺

This exceptional property is in the Town Hall neighbourhood in Neuilly-sur-Seine on the north-western edge of the capital. The ground floor comprises a delightful living/reception room, a kitchen and a dining room opening onto a leafy 120 sqm west-facing garden hidden from view. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower room and a laundry room. Two further bedrooms including a beautiful master suite overlooking the garden are on the top floor. An entresol comprises a TV lounge accessing the garden, a wine cellar and a utility room. A peaceful and bright property in very good condition.

MLS ID: F1711131840700017

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Neuilly
+33 (0)1 47 45 22 60

