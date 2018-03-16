Saint Fargeau Ponthierry, 77310 - France

房产描述

This exceptional property in very good condition is located 40 kilometres south of Paris, and benefits from easy access to the capital and all amenities. In an elevated setting commanding a stunning 180° view over the Seine, it offers 190 sqm of magnificent living space including five bedrooms, and a fitted 55 sqm basement. The property also features three terraces (95 sqm in total) and a near 200 sqm 5-bed guest pavilion. Set in 6500 sqm of grounds with a swimming pool. Full details on request.