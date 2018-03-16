高端地产新闻
在售 - Saint Fargeau Ponthierry, France - ¥11,619,192
Saint Fargeau Ponthierry, 77310 - France

约¥11,619,192
原货币价格 $1,833,952
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 3293
    平方英尺

房产描述

This exceptional property in very good condition is located 40 kilometres south of Paris, and benefits from easy access to the capital and all amenities. In an elevated setting commanding a stunning 180° view over the Seine, it offers 190 sqm of magnificent living space including five bedrooms, and a fitted 55 sqm basement. The property also features three terraces (95 sqm in total) and a near 200 sqm 5-bed guest pavilion. Set in 6500 sqm of grounds with a swimming pool. Full details on request.

MLS ID: F1711131840700021

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Châteaux
+33 (0)1 53 23 81 87

联系方式

周边设施

