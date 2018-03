Wood River at it's finest! This might be the best fishing in Park County. Historic Meeteetse is 20 minutes away and Cody just an hours drive. Incredible views in every direction. Completely remodeled inside and out. Watch the elk, sheep, moose and deer from the new wrap around deck. This property has the best that Wyoming has to offer! This close to 8 acre property with a spectacular remodeled 8330 Sq. Ft. house built in 1992 has 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms is in Meeteetse, WY 82433.