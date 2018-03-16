高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Cody, United States - ¥12,354,420
免费询盘

Cody, 82414 - United States

68 Sunset Rim

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 48.45
    英亩

房产描述

Beautiful custom home with mountain views in every direction. Situated off the popular Greybull Hwy, in a popular residential area. This 48 acre property has everything you could need. A 4654 Sq. Ft. house built in 2007 with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a truly breathtaking great room leads into a large kitchen perfect for entertaining. The master suite is your own oasis with a large shower and jacuzzi tub. Additional guest house featuring 2 beds 2 baths. A rare treat of a home that you must see! In Park County and Cody, WY 82414

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of Wyoming 307 Real Estate, LLC
代理经纪:
John Parsons
(307) 587-4959

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of Wyoming 307 Real Estate, LLC
代理经纪:
John Parsons
(307) 587-4959

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_