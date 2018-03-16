68 Sunset Rim

Beautiful custom home with mountain views in every direction. Situated off the popular Greybull Hwy, in a popular residential area. This 48 acre property has everything you could need. A 4654 Sq. Ft. house built in 2007 with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a truly breathtaking great room leads into a large kitchen perfect for entertaining. The master suite is your own oasis with a large shower and jacuzzi tub. Additional guest house featuring 2 beds 2 baths. A rare treat of a home that you must see! In Park County and Cody, WY 82414