在售 - Cody, United States - ¥15,807,322
Cody, 82414 - United States

40 Castle Rock Road

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
土地

详情

  • 84.59
    英亩

房产描述

Situated in the spectacular lower South Fork Valley this property offers the best of Western living. The dramatic views of Castle Rock and Carter Mountain are framed as art throughout this well designed mountain modern masterpiece. The floor to ceiling windows in the living room capture the beauty of the South Fork River while offering a very comfortable area for relaxation and entertaining. The large master suite and bath show the attention to detail and craftsmanship that is presented throughout this impressive mountain retreat. Nearly one mile of Blue-Ribbon trout fishing and superb wildlife viewing are yours to enjoy from the large deck or screened in sunroom. Make this your family home, retreat or gentleman ranch.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of Wyoming 307 Real Estate, LLC
代理经纪:
John Parsons
(307) 587-4959

